Don those dancing shoes and get healthy in the Isle

Isle folk band Lys St George is gearing up to bring a programme of 11 dances to the region, back by popular demand.

The new sessions follow the outstanding success of the first nine programmes of country dances held in Westwoodside, Epworth, Crowle and Belton.

Details of the dances, all on Thursdays, this autumn are: Westwoodside Village Hall - September 28, October 5, October 12, October 19; St Andrew’s Church in Epworth - October 26, November 2; Crowle Pavilion, Godnow Road - November 9, November 16, November 23; All Saints Centre in Belton - November 30 and December 7.

Each dance starts at 2.30pm and lasts for two hours.

You don’t need a partner nor any experience in country dancing and these friendly dances will be suitable for all levels of fitness. There’ll be live music and expert tuition. As one dancer said at the end of an earlier programme: “What’s not to like? Live music, gentle exercise, lots and lots of fun and every assistance.” There’s a small admission charge of £2 for each dance.