Don’t delay - make your education nomination

Our annual Best In Education Awards is approaching fast - and we want you to get in touch with your nominations.

We’re searching for the unsung heroes of local schools across South Yorkshire, and you have just one week left to sing the praises of your favourite teacher, sporting team, nursery or school.

This year’s awards ceremony is sponsored by Teachers UK and will be held at Kenwood Hall on Monday October 3.

The Star’s editor Nancy Fielder said: “These awards are an opportunity for us to recognise and reward staff and students in our own region and we’re looking to you, our readers, to be our eyes and ears and tell us who you think deserves a nomination.

“Do you know someone who perhaps has not always found academics easy, but has worked hard to improve and succeed? Does your school have a terrific sports team that has performed well all year, or won something outstanding? Does your child attend the best nursery or school around? We’re looking for inspirational stories of leaders who inspire devotion and respect, and of schools that encourage a love of learning.”

This year’s categories include: School Business Manager; Educational Progress; Sports; Healthy Eating Initiative; Reduce, Reuse, Recycle; Sports Team; Technology; Nursery; Teaching Assistant; Teacher; Primary Headteacher; Secondary Headteacher; Primary School; Secondary School.

All nominations must be made by midnight on Thursday September 15 and finalists will be contacted two weeks prior to the event.

This year’s awards will once again be hosted by Andrew Truby, headteacher of St Thomas of Canterbury School. In 2014, Andrew and his school scooped up several awards in the Best in Education ceremony and we’re thrilled that Andrew has continued his involvement with this event since, and will return to host this year’s ceremony.

A spokesman for sponsor Teachers UK said: “Teachers UK are delighted to be the associate sponsor for the Best in Education Awards 2016 for the second year running. We feel that it is extremely important for local schools and academies to be recognised for all their hard work throughout the year.”

If you would like to make a nomination, email elizabeth.threadgold@jpress.co.uk to pick up a nomination form.