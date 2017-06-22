Don’s Poppy Appeal awards

A Poppy Appeal volunteer has received eight separate awards to mark his 47 years of dedicated service.

Don Astbury, of Edlington, who is also a former town mayor, attended the awards earlier this month, where he received the honours from Don Valley Member of Parliament the Rt Hon Caroline Flint.

After a welcome from the Joint Poppy Appeal funderraiser for Edlington, followed by a minutes silence for the victims of the recent terrorist attacks in London and Manchester, Ms Flint presented a certificate to Don for five years service, along with merit badges for ten, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years long service, and bars for 35 and 40 years service.

This was followed by the presentation to Don of a display book containing the certificates and letters of commendation awarded to Don, together with photographs of past Armistice Day Services at which he has officiated, a photographic record of the Re-dedication ceremony of the revamped Cenotaph Gardens held in 2014, when Don was Town Mayor, and photographs of his year in office.

One pupil from Victoria Academy, David Halicki also read out a tribute to Don.

The ceremony was also attended by Coun Phil Cole, ward member for Edlington & Warmsworth; Edlington Town Mayor, Coun Frank Arrowsmith; four past town mayors - Tommy Mahon, Ken Pearson, Georgina Mullis and Joan Briggs. town councillors Ray Mullis and Alan Cross; the Poppy Appeal community fundraiser for South and West Yorkshire, Mia Senior and pupils from Sir Thomas Wharton Community College and Edlington Victoria Primary.