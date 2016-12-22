Dogs rescued in Rotherham kennels blaze

Dogs had to be taken to safety during a blaze at boarding kennels last night.

An electrical fault sparked a blaze in one of the kennels in Hesley Lane, Thorpe Hesley, at 7.30pm.

Three fire crews spent almost three hours at the scene.

All the dogs were safe but two people had to be taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

In other news:-

