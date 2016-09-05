Dogs' ball is formal: top hat, white tie ... and tails!

Homeless dogs are set to don a different kind of coat and tails in a bid to impress new owners.

Battersea Dogs Home residents will wear these special canine tuxes at a glamorous event where they could find new homes.

And the dogs' formal wear will not be the only glam aspect of Annual Reunion and Fun Day, which will take place in swanky south west London.

Battersea's head of canine behaviour Ali Taylor said: "All our dogs deserve loving homes and we're hoping they will catch the eye of someone in the crowd during the re-homing parade."

A star-studded guest list includes Dame Jacqueline Wilson as well as Holby City actors Rose Marcel and Guy Henry.

Celebrity judges will have the tricky job of judging the winners in several different dog show classes.

They will then have to name which captivating canine they'd most like to take home.

One dog looking forward to the day is five-year-old greyhound Mo, who used to tear up the racing tracks, just like Mo Farah.

But nowadays he's happy to spend the morning playing and the rest of the day lounging on a duvet.

Eden, a two-year-old Husky-cross, has been at Battersea for almost five months, making her one of the longest-staying residents.

Her carers say she is an affectionate pup, who would happily spend the day being fussed over.

Meanwhile, Five-year-old Mongrel, Loki, loves playing fetch and is on the lookout for an active owner.

Loki loves being around people and would be happiest in a home with a large garden.

And finally Sam, a six-year-old Mongrel, is a "real teddy bear" according to his carers.

He has been at the carer for around three months and is looking for a cosy and comfortable home.

Ali said: "Every year thousands of dogs and their owners come from across the country for our Annual Reunion, which is Battersea's biggest social event of the year.

"But you don't have to have a four-legged-friend of your own to come along- everyone is welcome.

"Who knows? You could be just the person one of our dogs is looking for."

The event will take place on Sunday in Battersea Park at 11am.