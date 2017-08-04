Dog walker finds gun in South Yorkshire woods

Have your say

A disassembled gun has been found in the woods near Swinton.

On Wednesday afternoon, a package with what was believed to be a dissembled firearm was found by a man walking a dog.

It was found near a a footpath off Wentworth Road in the Swinton area of Rotherham.

Detective Inspector Mick Hakin said: “This weapon will now be subject to forensic examination to ascertain if it has been used in any form of previous criminality.

“We will not tolerate the use of any firearm and criminal behaviour in South Yorkshire.

"I would urge anyone who believes they may have information, or has witnessed any suspicious activity close to this area, to please come forward by calling police on 101, or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

If you have any information, please quote incident number 561 of August 2 when calling.