Dog trapped in the back of stolen car is rescued by police in South Yorkshire

A dog which was trapped in the back of a stolen car has been rescued by police in South Yorkshire.

Dotty was found in the boot of a Mitsubishi which had been stolen from Hellaby, in Rotherham, and was recovered nearby.

South Yorkshire Police said the pooch was doing fine following her adventure this morning.

Officers said the car had been stolen from Rother Way on Hellaby Industrial Estate on Tuesday at around 11.40am and was found about 20 minutes later in Kevin Grove, Hellaby.

They added that no one had yet been arrested in connection with the theft.

