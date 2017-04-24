Dog show and petting zoo are big hits at park event

Youngtsers in Sheffield got the chance to meet some cuddly creatures at a special event in a Sheffield park.

A dog show and Easter egg hunt were among the attraction at Dyke Vale Park, in Hackenthorpe, during the holidays.

Youngsters also got the chance to visit a petting zoo, go on the bouncy castle and enjoy refreshments.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Denise Fox, dropped by to join in the fun.

The event was organised by the Friends of Dyke Vale Park and funded by Sheffield Council’s housing service. Proceeds will go towards the park’s summer event.