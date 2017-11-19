Dog rescued from South Yorkshire kitchen blaze

Have your say

Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning kitchen in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Barnsley, Cudworth and Tankersley stations were called out to the scene in Raley Street, Kingstone in Barnsley at 3am.

When they arrived the kitchen of the house was heavily smoke logged due to cooking being left unattended.

The occupant, a man aged in his 20s, was already out of the property but his pet pug was stuck inside.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus battled through the smoke and managed to rescue the dog.

They are now urging members of the public to not use chip pans and to never leave cooking unattended.

Ryan Frost, crew manager at Barnsley Fire Station, said: "Thankfully the dog and its owner were safe and sound in the end, but this shows you how dangerous leaving cooking can be.

"And I would say never use chip pans."

Earlier last night the same three crews attended a flat fire in St Luke's View, Worsbrough.

A young woman was already out on arrival and the property was smoke logged.

Firefighters described the cause as accidental but the circumstances as to how it started are still under investigation.