Dog dies after South Yorkshire garden fire gets out of control

A dog died after a garden fire got out of control in the early hours of this morning.

A resident was burning litter in a brazier at the back of a home in Sherburn Road, New Lodge in Barnsley, when the flames spread to four sheds nearby.

A dog was in one of the sheds and died in the blaze.

Crews from Cudworth and Barnsley Central stations were called to the scene at 12.15am and spent about two hours tackling the flames.

A fire service spokesperson said the cause was accidental.