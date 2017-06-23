"Does this sound like a girl suffering from depression?" Sister's heartbreaking and moving tribute to tragic Doncaster teenager, 18, who took own life

The sister of a Doncaster teenager who took her own life has paid an emotional and heartbreaking tribute to her "beautiful baby sister."

Cerys King, 18, died last week and now her older sister Georgia Thomas has penned a lengthy and moving tribute, describing the teenager as "beautiful," "amazing" and "outgoing" - as well as touching on the depression that caused her to end her own life.

Cerys as a baby.

Sharing happy childhood memories and amusing anecdotes of growing up together, Georgia said in her tribute that her family had been left "aching" by her death and depression which was hidden away from friends and relatives.

She said: "Does this sound like a girl suffering from depression?

"Does this sound like a girl who would wake up one Thursday and decide to end her own life? Her family, friends and boyfriend certainly didn't think so.

"But that's the thing about depression, some people suffer in silence and don't realise that someone is there to listen, to help.

Cerys and Georgia with younger brother Benjamin and Hayden.

"No one should suffer alone, and even though Cerys's pain has gone, the people she left behind are aching."

Georgia's touching letter also includes memories of girly games as youngsters, seaside trips, school friends, teenage rebellion and make up and going out.

She added: "I know i'll be thinking about our childhood, growing up with her and having the privilege to call her my sister. My beautiful baby sister, I'll carry you around with me every single day and make sure your nieces grow up knowing how amazing their auntie was. A beautiful young woman."

A crowdfunding page has been set up to raise £5,000 to pay for her funeral which will take place on June 27 at 2pm at St. John's Church in Wadworth. You can donate HERE

An inquest into Cerys's death was opened at Doncaster Coroner's Court earlier this week.

Cerys with sister Sarah.

Here is Georgia's heartbreaking and moving tribute to her sister in full:

The Life Of Cerys

Born in Wolverhampton on October 21, 1998, Cerys came into the world almost seven weeks premature.

Moving to Leicestershire when she was still young, Cerys became a sweet, curly haired toddler. Every morning walking past the canal she would say 'hello' to the swans we passed and all the daffodils to which our dad would put on a voice and say "Hello Georgia, Hello Cerys." Small things like that made her day.

Cerys as a bridesmaid at Georgia's wedding with her niece Torey.

She never expected much as a child, she was always happy with playing in the mud and watching TJ Hooker with our dad while I was at school.

Playing 'office' with me when I got home with just scrap pieces of paper and our imaginations for fun, or riding our bikes round and round the streets, racing and half the time - arguing.

Being so close together in age, we argued over anything and everything. From boys to biscuits, if it could be debated it would be and it was just what we did.

I know she didn't love me any less because I got first go on the Playstation, just as she knew.

During our time in Leicester, Cerys had many friends, but no one was a greater friend to her than our Granny Christine.

She was an inspirational woman who loved us unconditionally and Cerys idolised her.

Cerys as a toddler.

She loved the holidays to Runswick Bay close to Whitby where we would play in the sand and eat apple pie and milk for a treat.

She loved the Halloween discos to which we had a mask and a black bag for a costume but she told us we could win the costume contest because we looked amazing.

The sleepovers and playing in granny's garden or on her piano and the stories before bed are the good times she would never forget.

When Cerys was just seven, she lost her best friend to cancer. But she never let that keep her from holding her close and remembering her. We shared a bag of her things that we had been given and continued to remember her, together.

Once we had moved to Doncaster, Cerys started school properly in a stunning, quiet village called Wadworth, where she first met her forever best friend Victoria.

Cerys, Victoria, Dayna (Victoria's older sister) and I would spend almost every day of our childhood playing on the front coming up with crazy new games to play like 'witches' where we would all be in high school and be secret sisters who were also witches and for some reason we always seemed to play in American accents.

At Wadworth Primary school Cerys would participate in clubs like street dancing, which she loved and would always be trying to show me her new dance routines.

She stuck with dance and carried it on, even during her GCSEs which she attended Rossington All Saints for.

Still popular as ever, she was always surrounded by friends and happiness. Whether that be skiving off school and drinking behind Rossington Welfare Club or meeting up at The Cheswold on weekends to see her nieces and play for a little while.

By the time Cerys turned 16, she was already becoming a beautiful young woman.

She paid a lot of attention to hair and makeup and was forever telling me to sort out my eyebrows!

She would spend evenings brushing our mum's hair and painting her nails while talking about complete rubbish, but making each other laugh.

There isn't a day that I have spent with Cerys where she wasn't laughing or making someone else laugh. Her bright and bubbly personality lit up everyone else's lives and really did improve their days.

If I could describe Cerys in a single word it would be 'gullible'. You could tell her absolutely anything and she would believe you, whether it be that our older brother wore edible pants and walked around the house eating them while we slept or that toothpaste would hold her tooth that had fallen out in place until she saw a dentist - or even that a food probe was used to check temperature of food and then used in your behind to check if you had a fever!

You could tell this girl anything and if you didn't falter, she would believe it.

She trusted everyone and I'd like to think everyone trusted her. She was my entrusted secret keeper, some things she would bribe me for, like smoking out of the bedroom window but other things she would just enjoy being confided in.

Usually she would come to my flat just round the corner from our mums. She would climb into my bed and we would just chat and laugh for hours. Raiding my cupboards for food and watching films while we talked about boys, she was my 'go to gossip gal' about anything.

If I were ever lonely or bored she would come and keep me company, listen to me moan about anything on my mind and offer advice where she had it. Not much stopped her from being there for anyone.

In May 2016, I was due to get married to my long term partner and she loved being involved.

From arranging a last minute hen party to picking out my wedding dress, she was there every step of the way. She got me so drunk and then passed out in my toilet at home and threw up all over my living room floor.

But we had fun, and we spent the next day on the sofa with the quilt laughing about the night we had had before going to our sisters to tell her everything and go have a giggle with her.

Just like normal, we would all be sat around arguing over who was making the next brew while laughing at stupid things or sharing our girly secrets. She wouldnt care that we were sat outside, hair not even brushed and just a scruffy onseie one, as long as she had her eyebrows, nothing else mattered!

Cerys moved out when she was around 17 years old, first into a place where you could stay in a room until 18 where she met another great friend Jodie.

Her and Jodie were forever together and when Jodie fell pregnant with her daughter, she stuck by her even more.

Helping her go to hospital appointments, getting her chocolate when she was down - but it was more like looking the other way when Jodie stole hers.

Even though Cerys lived at the other side of Doncaster, that never stopped her seeing her family that she adored.

Caitlin her eldest, girly niece that she would talk to about the latest episode of Pretty Little Liars, Torey the loud comical one who always tries to make everyone laugh to the then youngest one Renessme, the one who would always want her photo taking with the Snapchat filers and still does to this day!

But after a few months, Cerys was going to be an auntie again. Not once but twice as both myself and one of our older brothers were expecting beautiful little girls which Cerys would love. First came Minnie born to our brother and his partner, everyone fell in love with her instantly, especially Cerys.

After she moved into her first own flat in December 2016 she met the man she spent the rest of her life with.

Liam Farrel or Faz as everyone knew him - they were both party animals.

He introduced her to things like fishing and she tried to introduce him to cleaning, which from what she told me, he never got the hang of!

In March of 2017, I gave her a new niece, the youngest of the many nieces she had and loved.

You would think that she couldn't love any more kids but she did, she adored all her family's small children and all of her friends ones too.

Buying things for them, visiting them and mostly taking pictures with them. She loved pictures, whether they were selfies of her flawless makeup or you left your phone laying around to find hundreds of her pulling faces spamming your phone.

Does this sound like a girl suffering from depression?

Does this sound like a girl who would wake up one Thursday and decide to end her own life?

Her family, friends and boyfriend certainly didn't think so.

But that's the thing about depression, some people suffer in silence and don't realise that someone is there to listen, to help.

No one should suffer alone, and even though Cerys's pain has gone, the people she left behind are aching.

They have a whole piece of their lives carved out of them with a piercing blade leaving a searing pain behind.

People will remember the outgoing, party animal that she was and cherish memories they shared.

I know i'll be thinking about our childhood, growing up with her and having the privilege to call her my sister.

Once she asked me "If we both died and were born again, do you think we would be sisters again?" to which I replied " No. Because no one can be that unlucky twice."

We both laughed at the joke but in reality, I'm not sure anyone could be lucky enough to have Cerys in their lives twice, surrounded by her love and her personality.

I certainly hope that when I die, if there is an afterlife or anything afterwards, that i'll be able to cause trouble with her once more.

My beautiful baby sister, I'll carry you around with me every single day and make sure your nieces grow up knowing how amazing their auntie was. We love you Cerys and always will.

A beautiful young woman.

@Rememberingcerys