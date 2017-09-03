Documentary suggests motive for Yorkshire Ripper's murders

Have your say

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe’s future as a serial killer was set the moment his father lured his mother to a hotel room to expose her infidelity, a new documentary reveals.

John Sutcliffe, confronted his wife Kathleen about an affair in a hotel room in 1970 after bringing his son with him to the hotel so the youngster witnessed the betrayal.

A new five-part documentary series claims this incident triggered something within the lorry driver prompting him to later murder 13 women.

The 71-year-old, who was arrested in Broomhall, Sheffield, is serving 20 life sentences. He is currently in Durham's top security Frankland Prison.

According to the Sunday Express, Sutcliffe's father removed a neglige from an overnight back claiming his wife was going to use it with her secret lover.

The revelation will appear in a new documentary 'Murderers and Their Mothers' starting tonight on CBS Reality.

Before discovering the infidelity, Sutcliffe was devoted to his mother.

The documentary also claims Sutcliffe's father beat his wife while she was pregnant with the serial killer.