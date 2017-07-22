Doctors and nurses at Great Ormond Street Hospital receive death threats over Charlie Gard case

Staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital have been bombarded with death threats over the case of terminally-ill Charlie Gard.

Doctors and nurses have been subjected to abuse in the street and received thousands of threatening messages in recent weeks, GOSH chairwoman Mary MacLeod said.

The hospital is in close contact with the Metropolitan Police over the incidents, she added in a statement.

The 11-month-old boy, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, is currently the subject of an intense legal battle between his parents and medics over his treatment.