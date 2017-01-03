Doctor a candidate in by-election to choose councillor

A Rotherham doctor has been chosen to stand as a councillor in an upcoming by-election in his ward.

Adam Carter will stand for the Liberal Democrats in the by-election in Brinsworth and Catcliffe on February 2.

Adam lives in Brinsworth on Wensleydale Drive, and in his job as a doctor has worked at the Stag Medical Centre, Rotherham and Rotherham Hospital. In his spare time, he volunteers as a rugby referee, including at the Sheffield Hallam University Sports Ground on Bawtry Road and at Clifton Lane in Rotherham.

His priorities include improving Brinsworth Library, ensuring residents’ voices are heard on HS2 and lobby for a new school on Catcliffe’s Waverley estate.

Adam said: “This by-election is an opportunity for residents to vote for real change. Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour have taken this town for granted and people tell me that they are looking for someone new.

“I do hope residents will vote for something different this time. I’m not a career politician but I care passionately about Brinsworth, the place I’ve made my home. I’m looking forward to meeting more local people out on the campaign trail and campaigning on issues that matter to them.”

The by-election was called after Labour councillor Andrew Roddison resigned after his conviction for sexual assault.