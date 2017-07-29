Do you know man who 'broke into' Doncaster pensioner's home in broad daylight?

Have your say

A furious family have launched an appeal to identify a man they say broke into their elderly mother's house in Doncaster.

Daughter Mandi Gannon has posted CCTV images of a man she says entered her mother's house in Bentley and took valuable possessions.

Posting on Facebook, Mrs Gannon said: "This person broke into my 79-year-old mother's home at 2.30pm (in) broad daylight in Bentley. My mother is heartbroken as he took things that cannot be replaced.

"Somebody must know who he is."

If you recognise this man or know anything about the incident call South Yorkshire Police on 101.