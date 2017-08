South Yorkshire Police have put the call out to find the owners of these car radios.

The two radios, and two detachable sections, were found just after 11pm on Wednesday, July 5 in the Carlisle Street East area of Burngreave, Sheffield.

The radios are thought to have been stolen and officers want to hear from you, if you think they could be yours.

Phone 101 quoting incident number 1361 of July 5.