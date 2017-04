A disused pub was damaged in an arson attack in South Yorkshire.

Firefighters said a pile of rubbish was set alight in Kendray Street in Barnsley town centre and the flames spread to a nearby former pub.

A similar blaze broke out in Sheffield, when rubbish was set alight in Queens Road, Highfield and the flames spread to a derelict building next door.

Anyone with information on the two fires, which both broke out last night, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.