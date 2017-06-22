Distraught owner watches hungry duck EAT his pet goldfish during funeral near Sheffield

A grief-stricken man who tried to give his pet golfish a perfect send-off near Sheffield was left shocked after the funeral was gatecrashed, by a DUCK.

Arran Uzsoy, from Worksop, wanted to give his fish a proper send-off after its death and decided to film the funeral on his phone.

Dave the Goldfish - Picture Facebook: Arran Uzsoy

The 23-year-old even played the Whitney Houston classic 'I Will Always Love You' as he emptied Dave the goldfish's bowl into a pond.

But, Arran was shocked when a hungry duck swam swam into the shot and ruined the emotional moment by eating the goldfish.

Arran shared the video on Facebook with the caption: "When the fish's funeral doesn't go to plan," and it has become a viral sensation.

The video has been watched over 5 million times on Facebook and been shared by almost 87,000 people.

Speaking about the video, Arran told the Mail Online: "I came back from being out with my friend and Dave was dead and I've had that fish for so long.

"I was so upset so I recorded myself crying to put it on Snapchat and then I filmed the funeral and put it all together.

"It was just to show my friends on Facebook how shocked I was at what happened, never did I think it would go viral and so many people would see the video."