Distinctive blue Mazda stolen in Sheffield burglary

Police are appealing for information after a distinctice car was stolen in Sheffield.

Officers are looking for the blue Mazda MX-5 after it was reported missing today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At around 7am this morning, police were called to reports of a burglary at Steel City MX5 on Hoyland Road in Neepsend, Sheffield.

"A blue Mazda MX-5 (pictured) was taken during the burglary. The car has distinctive stickers, as well as being fitted with ‘slick’ racing tyres and a roll bar.

"It is thought the car may also have front-end damage and officers have concerns about the suitability of the vehicle for use on public roads."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 161 of June 26.