Disruption for tram users in Sheffield

A broken down tram has led to the suspension of some services in Sheffield

A broken down tram has led to the suspension of some services in Sheffield

Tram users in Sheffield face disruption this morning following a breakdown at Hackenthorpe.

Outbound blue service trams between Birley and Halfway are suspended this morning while engineers repair the broken down tram.

Tickets are valid on Stagecoach buses.

