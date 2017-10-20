Disney on Ice presents Passport to Adventure coming to Sheffield's Fly DSA Arena

Have your say

Disney on Ice's latest fun-filled show is coming to Sheffield next month.

Join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse s they take audiences on an exciting adventures in Disney on Ice presents Passport to Adventure.

The show will feature an exploration of the African Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa, as well as a voyage deep under the sea to Ariel's mystical underwater kingdom.

Audiences will also get to tour London with Peter Pan and Wendy, before flying to Neverland to meet up with Tinker Bell.

The action-packed show will also feature characters and stories from huge smash hit movies Frozen and Zootropolis.

Producer Kenneth Feld said: "It's an extraordinary show and a family vacation all rolled into one incredible night.

"You really get a sense you are travelling right alongside Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends."

Disney on Ice presents Passport to Adventure will be in Sheffield at the Fly DSA Arena from Wednesday 15th November until Sunday 19th November.

Tickets are available at www.disneyonice.co.uk