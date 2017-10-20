Disguised men wearing 'face coverings' flee the scene after breaking into Sheffield bank

Have your say

Two men wearing 'face coverings' who broke into a Sheffield bank this morning are still at large.

The men broke into the HSBC bank on Staniforth Road in Darnall at around 9.30am this morning.

Officers raced to the scene but it is thought the offenders escaped in a red vehicle before they arrived.

Police said it is not known whether anything was taken from the bank at this time.

The road was closed as police made enquiries but has now reopened. A police cordon remains in place.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 236 of October 20.