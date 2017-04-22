Disgraced soccer star Adam Johnson filmed bragging in South Yorkshire prison about sex with celebrities

Shamed footballer Adam Johnson has been caught bragging about sleeping with TV stars to impress inmates at a South Yorkshire prison.

New footage reportedly shot at HMP Moorland in Hatfield Doncaster, where the ex-England star is behind bars, shows him boasting about 'banging' two big-name celebrities to the delight of fellow lags.

The latest revelation by The Sun newspaper comes a day after it published a video apparently showing him telling other prisoners he wishes he'd raped his young victim.

Johnson, aged 29, was jailed for six years last March for charges including sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

The Sun said sources close to the female stars, whom it has chosen not to name, ridiculed his claims as 'utter nonsense'.

In the latest clip, an unseen prisoner can be heard saying Johnson has 'banged' a famous British actress, and when another inmate asks if this is true the former Sunderland winger replies 'yeah, yeah'.

Johnson is then asked 'what about any other famous birds?', to which he responds 'err yeah, a few, like'.

The Sun claims Johnson has been moved to a segregated unit at the prison amid fears the video footage could make him a target for attacks.