Dignity Action Day celebrated in the city

Care homes across Sheffield threw their doors open for a day earlier this month, to celebrate Dignity Action Day.

Friends, family and healthcare professionals were invited to visit one of Country Court Care Homes city-wide residences on February 1, to join staff and residents for a cup of tea and a chat.

Dignity Action Day is an annual opportunity for health and social care workers, and members of the public to uphold people’s rights to dignity in care.

Dipin Peters, home manager at Abbey Grange Nursing & Care Home, said: “The idea of Dignity Action Day is to highlight a more respectful way of behaving towards vulnerable people. The day is a great way for our staff to proactively spread the message about dignity in care homes.

“Residents at Abbey Grange Nursing and Care Home enjoyed a fantastic Digni-TEA party in the afternoon. Relatives joined residents for tea and cakes, singing and dancing. Residents had written down what dignity means to them and the messages were attached to their dignity tree, homemade cakes were kindly baked by a relative.”

Residents at Norwood Grange Care Home and Belmont House Nursing and Care Home also enjoyed a Digni-TEA event and also had wrote messages that were displayed on a Dignity Tree.