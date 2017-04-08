Die-hard Sheffield United has club's initials shaved into hair ahead of Northampton Town clash

A die-hard Sheffield United fan has marked the club's possible promotion back to the Championship today in a hair-raising manner.

The fan has been pictured on Twitter sitting in a barber's chair along preparing to have the club's initials shaved into his hair.

Fellow Sheffield United fan James posted on Twitter: "Blade decided to have “SUFC” shaved in his head #TwitterBlades"

A second picture was uploaded around ten minutes later of the finished product, sporting the letters "SUFC" on the right side of his head.

James then posted that the fan had decided to go one step further and have it coloured in red, matching the Blades' kit.

The fan will be hoping that his new hairstyle is marked with a win for Sheffield United, which will see them promoted back to the Championship.