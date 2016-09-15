Did you see South Yorkshire four-lorry crash?

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M18 northbound on the morning of Monday (September 12).

Four lorries were involved in the collision at around 9am between junctions 1 and 2. Two drivers suffered minor injuries.

It is thought an unknown car may have come to a stop on the outside lane with its hazard lights on, just before the incident happened.

Did you see the crash? Did you see a car stop in the outside lane just before?

If you have information which could help, call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 209 of 13 September 2016.