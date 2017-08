Have your say

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

It was on August 31, 1997 that the People's Princess tragically lost her life in that fatal car crash in Paris - plunging the world into mourning.

Diana was a regular visitor to South Yorkshire.

To mark the anniversary, we've delved into our archives to happier times and some of the Princess's visits to Sheffield and South Yorkshire over the years.

Undertaking a factory visit to Sheffield in 1984.

Greeting fans outside the Cutler's Hall in Sheffield on July 16, 1991.

Meeting an excited group of mums and tots in Sheffield at Jessop's Hopsital.

Opening Sheffield Chidren's Hopsital in 1989.

At the official opening of The Dome in Doncaster in 1989.

The Princess was greeted by huge crowds on her visit to Doncaster in 1989.