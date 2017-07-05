Devoted Sheffield couple celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

A devoted Sheffield couple who met during World War Two have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Les and Hilda Shepherd, from Darnall, celebrated the platinum milestone with a visit to a church in Bradwell, Derbyshire - the place they tied the knot on July 4, 1947.

Hilda and Les Shepherd on their wedding day

The anniversary isn't the only couple's only special occasion this month. Ethel is celebrating her 93rd birthday today, while Les will turn 93 on July 21.

The couple met when Les worked at Easterbrooks Engineering, in the Hope Valley, during World War Two.

After marrying in Bradwell they when on honeymoon in Blackpool before moving to Sheffield.

The had three children David, Susan and Martyn, who sadly passed away in 2006, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

After the war, Les spent the rest of his career at British Steel.

Hilda, one of six children, worked in various jobs, including as a school dinner lady, an auxiliary nurse and later at the Bassets factory before she retired.

Son-in-law Dennis Brown, of Handsworth, said the couple celebrated with a meal out with family before visiting Bradwell.