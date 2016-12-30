Developer in tussle over affordable homes on Sheffield mill site

The firm behind plans to build 320 new homes on the site of a former paper mill is trying to remove an obligation to include cheaper housing.

Commercial Estates Group has applied to remove the condition requiring 10 per cent of the floor space of the new development to be ‘affordable’.

The firm argues that it should be given ‘vacant building credit’ - a national policy that gives financial incentive to developers who replace a vacant building with a new one.

The council has previously argued that the credit does not apply.

