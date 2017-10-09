Devastated Sheffield cat cafe customers pay tribute to 'lovely lady Odin' after pet passes away

Devastated customers have paid tribute to Odin the cat after the Sheffield's cat cafe announced that she had died.

Tabby Teas Cat Cafe posted the sad news on Facebook that their 'lovely little old lady Odin' had 'passed away peacefully' on Sunday morning.

The popular cafe posted a collection of photos of Odin taken by customers along with their own touching tribute to her.

Tabby Teas posted: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our lovely little old lady Odin. Odin passed away peaceful yesterday morning.

"Although she wasn't with us at Tabby Teas for long, we're happy that she spent her last few months being loved and spoilt rotten day in, day out.

"Here are just a few of her moments captured by some of our customers. She will be sorely missed by all.

"Please feel free to share some photos of Odin you have taken while visiting us. We'd love to see them. RIP Odin."

Odin was one of the 11 re-homed cats at Tabby Teas and had clearly become a favourite among the customers.

On their website, Tabby Teas described Odin as a 'one eyed wonder' and admitted they did not know why she had lost her other eye.

Devastated customers have been sharing their own tributes to Odin on the cafe's Facebook page.

Debi Kachellek posted: "Sleep sound Odin, sorry to everyone at Tabby Teas for your loss x"

Leanne May posted: "Odin was my favourite when we visited. I'm so thankful she got to live out the rest of her days with so much love and attention. x

Laura Sayer posted: "So sorry to hear that but as u say she was loved by everybody hope u are all coping with her loss."

Fran Jones said: "Sad news. But she definitely had the best care for the last few months at Tabby Teas! Xxx"

"Elizabeth Gethin posted: "Oh no RIP Odin. At least she was loved and well cared for by everyone at Tabby Teas making her last few months happy ones."