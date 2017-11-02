Detectives use 16th anniversary of Sheffield prostitute murder to re-appeal for information

Detectives reviewing the unsolved murder of a Sheffield prostitute are using the 16th anniversary of her death to re-appeal for information.

Tragedy of Sheffield sex worker and mum-of-one stabbed 19 times in car park by savage killer

Home calls in sex killer hunt

Trust us, police tell prostitute's clients

Michaela Hague, aged 25, from Pitsmoor, was stabbed 19 times after being picked up by a punter in Sheffield's red light district on Bonfire Night, 2001.

She managed to provide a police officer a description of her attacker before she was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

Eyewitnesses also provided details of the killer's car - an old-style blue Ford Sierra - but despite checks on vehicles up and down the country it was never traced.

Sunday marks the 16th anniversary of the fatal knife attack, with the case one of a number of a number of unsolved murders currently under review by a new major incident review team at South Yorkshire Police.

Michaela, a mum-of-one, who had a five-year-old son when she died, was working as a prostitute to fund her drug habit when she was picked up in Bower Street in the city centre and driven to an isolated car park on nearby Spitalfields, off Nursery Street.

Detective Superintendent Caroline Marsh, said: “The death of Michaela Hague is currently undergoing a review by our major incident review team.

“This involves looking at evidence gathered since she was killed in 2001 and reviewing all of the information we have obtained throughout our enquiries to date.

“The team review all of the force’s historic murder investigations bi-annually, to establish any new lines of enquiry and allocate dedicated resources to look in to these.

“Our reviews are extensive and therefore can be quite a lengthy process, however any relevant and significant lines of enquiry in this investigation will be pursued.

“I’d always encourage anyone with information about the murder of Michaela Hague, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, to please contact us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”