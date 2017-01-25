Detectives trawl CCTV footage in search for Sheffield sex attacker

Detectives have trawled CCTV footage and spoken to people in and around a Sheffield park on the night a young woman was attacked.

A 21-year-old woman suffered a serious sexual assault in Weston Park, opposite the city's Children's Hospital, on Monday night.

Her attacker struck between 10.35pm and 11pm as the woman walked through the popular park.

Specialist officers are supporting the victim and working with her to try to ascertain exactly what happened.

A detailed description of the attacker has not yet been released.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons said: “The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers, and as I’m sure you can appreciate, incidents like this are extremely traumatic for victims, and as such, ascertaining details, including specific details of any descriptions she may have, can take time.



“We are working with the woman to gather as much information as to possible and to determine exactly what happened on Monday evening.



“Officers have already analysed CCTV footage of the park and have spoken to several people who were in the area at the time.



“We know that people were in the park area on Monday night and I’d like to ask them to please contact us. They may have information that could help with our enquiries.

“PCSOs will be patrolling the area over the coming days to provide reassurance and I’d also like to ask people to be mindful of their surroundings when walking alone late at night and to report any suspicious activity to us.”



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

