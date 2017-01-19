Detectives rule out 'online dating site' theory over murder of South Yorkshire teenager

Detectives investigating the murder of a Rotherham teenager have denied claims that she met a man from an online dating site on the night she was killed.

Rumours that Leonne Weeks had met a man from an online dating site on the night she was stabbed to death have been circulating in Dinnington, where her body was found on Monday night.

But today, South Yorkshire Police said there was no truth in the claim.

A police spokeswoman said: "That allegation was not correct'.

An 18-year-old Dinnington man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

He remains in custody this afternoon.

A 26-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed.