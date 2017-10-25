Detectives keep 'open mind' over death of Sheffield man

Detectives are keeping an 'open mind' over the death of a man whose body was found in a house.

The body of the 74-year-old, who has not yet been named, was discovered by relatives in a property in Algar Road, Arbourthorne, at around 2.45pm on Saturday, October 21.

South Yorkshire Police said at the time that the death was being treated as 'unexplained' and today the force said detectives were still keeping an 'open mind'.

The house where the man was found was sealed off and examined for around 24 hours following the discovery of his body.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding the man's death in Algar Road, and enquiries are ongoing to ascertain how his injuries were caused."