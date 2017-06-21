Detectives in search for those involved in stabbing in Sheffield

Detectives investigating a disturbance during which a teenage boy was stabbed are still trying to identify those involved.

Some mobile phone footage of the incident off Spital Hill, Burngreave, has been made public and detectives are examining CCTV footage from the area.

Officers were called after two groups of men and youths clashed on Spiral Lane at around 6pm on Monday night.

A number of those involved are reported to have had weapons.

A boy, aged 17, was knifed in his back and legs during the incident and was found by police officers in hospital.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of affray and a number of weapons were seized.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "There remain significant enquiries ongoing to identify those individuals involved.

"Work is still underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.