Detectives in bid to solve sex attack mystery in Sheffield park

Detectives are today continuing to investigate a suspected sex attack on a woman in a Sheffield park.

They were called in after a 21-year-old woman found herself unconscious in Weston Park, opposite the city's Children's Hospital, on the evening of Monday, January 23.

A number of lines of enquiry have been followed up by detectives to try to establish what exactly happened in the park.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons said: "We have explored a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the incident, in an attempt to establish exactly what may have occurred during the couple of minutes the 21-year-old woman was unconscious.

"The woman has provided full cooperation with the investigation and continues to assist as we progress the case, in a bid to find answers and a conclusion as to what actually happened that evening.

"We know she entered the park at around 10.48pm and around just two minutes later, woke up on the ground with no recollection or memory of how she came to be in that position.

"The ambulance service attended and reported the incident to police, and we have conducted extensive enquires since this time including witness interviews, analysing CCTV footage and collecting and processing any forensic opportunities.

"We will continue to conduct enquiries and gather evidence in order to sufficiently establish the circumstances of the incident and draw a conclusion as to what may have happened based on the evidence presented.

"I again would like to offer my thanks to the local communities who have been incredibly understanding and supportive as we continue with the investigation, and I want to reiterate to the public this is still being treated as a priority and will continue to be until we have reached a satisfactory conclusion."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.