Detectives given names for Sheffield United fans wanted over away day violence

Detectives investigating violence involving Sheffield United fans have been provided with the names of some of those involved after CCTV images were released.

Cleveland Police issued CCTV images of eight men, believed to be Blades, who detectives believe could hold vital information about a brawl which broke out after Sheffield United played Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, last month.

Do you know this man?

Around 200 rival fans clashed outside the ground following a pitch invasion by Sheffield United fans after a last-minute equaliser was disallowed. Children was young as 10 witnessed the disorder and a police officer was injured as violence flared.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: "We’ve had a good response and are working through the information received.

"We would like to thank all those who came forward to help us.”

Anyone who recognises any of the United fans should call PC Chris Hilton at Cleveland Police on 101 or email christopher.hilton2@cleveland.pnn.police.uk

