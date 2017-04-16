Details on charity day in memory of hero Sheffield teenager Jasmyn Chan

A charity day in memory of a heroic Sheffield teenager tragically killed while crossing the road, is to be held again next month.

Jasmyn Chan, aged 14, died when she was hit by speeding driver Naseeb Ellahi, 34, formerly of St Ronan’s Road, Sharrow. He was jailed for seven-and-a-half-years.

The event, organised by Lewis Pask and the ‘Jazzytastic’, is the third event of its’ kind and hundreds of people are expected to turn out to show their support.

The day centres around a football match between Jazz FC v All Stars FC along with a food festival, fair rides, bouncy castles, face painters, live music and special guests.

Celebrities include the flamboyant Sandra Martin from the award-winning Channel 4 show Gogglebox, light-heavyweight champion boxer, Scott Westgarth, actor and star of ITV’s Deals, Wheels and Steals, actress and model Cindy Cottrell and Sheffield grime artists, R1 & Dukz.

There is also an event later that evening at the club.

Jasmyn’s mum, Paula McCullie, said the day is really tough but is comforted by spending it with supportive family and friends around her.

She said: “It’s the third year of our memorial football match for Jasmyn and this one is set to be the biggest and best.

“We always have a great turn out and it’s a lovely way for us all get together and remember our little hero.

“It’s a brilliant family day out with lots for the kids to do and every penny we raise goes to charity.

“Lewis Pask and the Jazzytastic team do a fantastic job of organising this event and I can’t thank them enough.

“It’s a really tough day for me but I spend it surrounded by family and friends all there doing the same thing. Remembering Jasmyn.”

Speeding driver Ellahi, was travelling at a minimum speed of 61mph when he hit Jasmyn and her friend, Tia Tucker, then aged 12 in May 2014.

Heroic Jasmyn saved the life of her friend Tia by pushing her out of the path of Ellahi’s car as it came hurtling towards them.

Money raised will go to causes that Jasmyn supported and a charity foundation has been set up in her name

The charity event is being held at the Sheffield Works Department Sports & Social Club on Heeley Bank Road, Heeley, S2 3GL.

Doors open at 11.30am and entry is £3. All are welcome to attend.