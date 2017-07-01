'Desperate' relatives put the call out to find Sheffield man Ray Johnson

A former Sheffield couple who now live in Australia have put the call out to find relatives they have lost contact with.

Shaun and Sharon Brazewell, are trying to get in touch with Sheffielders Ray and Gina Johnson, whom they haven't had contact with for more than 12 months.

The Johnsons are former residents of 28 Hallowmoor Road, Hillsborough, but their current address is unknown.

The Brazewells, who emigrated in 1988, say they have exhausted all avenues trying to find the couple.

They have contacted South Yorkshire Police, Sheffield City Council and the occupants of the Hallowmoor Road address, all to no avail.

The Brazewells want to pass on news of the deaths of Ray's sister Val Wasnidge and her husband John, who also emigrated to Australia.

The Wasnidges moved in 1981.

Val died last September, and John passed away in February.

Speaking on the phone from Griffith, NSW, Mrs Brazewell said she and her husband have never had Ray's number.

"He was always in touch with us, and always rang the house," she said.

"Every month he'd ring, but he never gave us his phone number."

That was when the Brazewells lived with the Wasnidges, but they have since moved from Brisbane, Queensland, to Griffith.

Ray has also lost contact with brother Victor, who lives in the United States.

The Bracewells are desperate to make contact with Ray and his wife again.

"I just thought it was the decent thing to let him know Val and died," Mrs Brazewell said.

"Ray is a jovial, friendly type of person, so it's very odd for him to not want to be found," Mrs Brazewell said..

They think that Mr Johnson would be in his 70s now.

They remember a Labour man who was social and 'loved a drink'.

He played guitar in a band in his younger years, and was a fitter and turner by trade, working the night shift.

In later years, he attended St Polycarp's Church, Malin Bridge.

"They said they had also lost contact with him," Mrs Brazewell said.

The Brazewell's think Mr Johnson might be in a home, or passed away.

If you have information about Ray and Gina's whereabouts, phone Matt McLennan at the Sheffield Star on 0114 276 7676, extension 3528.