Derelict building set alight in Sheffield

A derelict building in Sheffield was set alight in an arson attack in the early hours of this morning.

The fire in Tannery Street, Woodhouse, was discovered at around 3.30am at the front door of the property.

Firefighters dealt with the incident.

Sheffield firefighters were also called out to a rubbish fire in Overend Way, Gleadless Valley.

In Rotherham, a BMW was torched in Lodge Lane, Dinnington and a wheelie bin was set alight in Wellgate in the town centre.

Crews in Barnsley dealt with a Landrover set on fire in Sledbrook Crescent, Crow Edge and a pile of rubbish fired in Brierley Road, Grimethorpe.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.