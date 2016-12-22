Derbyshire firm’s disgust over Katie Price’s behaviour at Christmas bash

A Derbyshire company has criticised reality TV star Katie Price for her behaviour at a corporate event it hosted.

The former glamour model and mum-of-five shocked partygoers at Derby’s iPro Stadium earlier this week when she appeared to be drunk and exposed her breasts in the toilets of the venue.

She had been paid £13,000 to compere the festive bash for employees of insulation firm EnergySave – but was jeered off stage when she tried to sing a version of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing.

She then reportedly launched a foul-mouthed tirade as she addressed the crowd and was said to have made offensive comments to guests, including the family of EnergySave boss Jason Rowan.

A spokesman for EnergySave, which is currently based at Spondon but is set move to Ilkeston, said: “We hired Katie Price on good faith as a guest to hand out awards at our ceremony.

“We were disgusted by her behaviour.

“She turned up drunk, swore at our staff and we are seeking both an apology and a refund.

“We have a young team here and we thought she would be a fun personality to hire for the evening.

“We assumed she would act professional and we feel very let down.”

The 38-year-old apologised for her behaviour and vowed to ditch booze for a year when she appeared as a panellist on ITV chat show Loose Women on Wednesday.

She told the programme: “I’ve definitely had a light-bulb moment.

“When I’m drunk I am a nightmare.

“I’m not going to drink for the whole year.

“Because I’m small it affects me.

“I never know when that one is too much.

“It’s taken me 30 years to realise.”

She added: “I don’t drink at home.

“Two glasses of champagne gets me [drunk] but I stay all night chatting to people.”