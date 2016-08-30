Demolition work to begin after blaze at former Barnsley nightclub

Demolition work is to begin today at a former Barnsley nightclub destroyed by fire.

The former Chicago Rock nightclub in Barnsley town centre was gutted by fire when a blaze broke out in the early hours of Thursday, August 18.

Scores of firefighters from across South Yorkshire were involved in the operation to bring the blaze under control.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

The blaze affected the stability of the listed building, once a former Co-operative, and experts said it needs to be demolished on safety grounds.

Machinery to be used in the operation was brought in over the weekend.

A Barnsley Council spokesman said: "Safety hoardings have been erected around the site. The demolition work will involve, initially, the removal of internal structures and the building’s façade, followed later by the safe deconstruction of the tower.

"During demolition, some of the plant machinery will access the site from Westway.

"All current road closures - those affecting Westway and parts of Wellington Street and New Street - will remain in place for up to two weeks.

The council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause, but emphasises it is working closely with the site owner and contractor to complete the work safely, and as quickly as possible, to minimise disruption to this part of the town centre."