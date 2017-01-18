Delivery driver pushed over and has car stolen in Rotherham

A delivery driver was pushed over and had his vehicle stolen in Rotherham.

The man was dropping something off in Winterhill Road, Kimberworth, when he was approached by a man who pushed him over and stole his car key.

The offender then made off with his car in the direction of Kimberworth.

The incident happened at 8pm on Tuesday, January 10. The car stolen was a blue Peugeot 307 with the registration PX56 OES.

Any witnesses are urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 943 of 10 January.