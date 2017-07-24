Delays remain as South Yorkshire motorway reopens after serious multi-vehicle crash

Have your say

Police have reopened the A1(M) southbound in South Yorkshire after a serious multi-vehicle crash late last night.

Highways England said that investigation work, recovery and clear-up had now been completed following the serious incident near Doncaster.

However, police warned there would still be delays in the area throughout the morning as traffic clears.

Police closed the A1(M) in both directions between J38 (Red House Interchange) to J37 (Marr) following a crash just before midnight on Sunday.

Officers warned that there was two miles of queuing traffic following the crash as diversions were put in place.