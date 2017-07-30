Delays between Sheffield and Cleethorpes after man hit by train

Have your say

Trains between Sheffield and Cleethorpes have been replaced by buses after a man died after being hit by a train.

First TransPennine Express services are unable to run because of the incident, which happened near New Clee station in Grimsby at about 3.45pm this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said the incident was not suspicious and British Transport Police was investigating.

Trains between Sheffield and Cleethorpes have been replaced by buses, and disruption is expected until about 7pm.

A spokesperson for First TransPennine Express said: "The British Transport Police are on site and are working with Network Rail to re-open the route.

"Services will start/terminate at Grimsby until late this afternoon when the route to Cleethorpes is expected to be re-opened.

"Alternative transport is being arranged for customers travelling to/from Cleethorpes.”