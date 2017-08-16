Defences aim to end Sheffield homes' 20-year flooding blight

Flood defences worth nearly £30,000 will be installed to protect part of a Sheffield road plagued by deluges for more than 20 years.

The council is set to create a drain on private land at Fulwood Lane, Ringinglow, which should divert water away from the road surface and seven homes that are regularly swamped when heavy rain strikes.

The work will cost £27,000, comprising a £14,500 grant and match funding of £12,500 from the council's own budget.

A report to Paul Billington, the authority's environment chief, said the highway and seven properties were affected by 'significant depths' of flooding during bad weather.

"This has, and continues to bring, high levels of stress and anxiety to the homes and families who have to deal with the ingress of dirty floodwater and clearing up in the aftermath.

"The families, many of which are elderly, live in fear of further instances of flooding, always with one eye on the forecast. They are not able to carry out their day-to-day lives or go on holiday without the worry of further disruption.

"As this situation has been prevalent for a considerable number of years, with reports going back as early as 1995 requiring numerous attendances by the council, it is considered now is the time to act."

The drain will be installed by contractor Amey under the city's Streets Ahead roadworks contract. Designs indicate a 50-metre drain connected to a network of pipes.

"For little economic outlay there will be significant long-term benefits as there should be no further requirement for repeat visits to this area to investigate flooding," officers said.

But the report added: "The council offers no guarantee the land drain will be successful."

Should the new defences fail, causing floodwater to damage the homes again, the council would only admit liability on grounds of poor construction or maintenance.

"In such circumstances the council would be seeking to recover all costs from Amey."

The work needs to be completed before next April as the grant, from the Environment Agency, is only approved for the present financial year.