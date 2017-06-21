Deer spotted running along brook close to Sheffield's Ecclesall Road

A deer has been spotted running along a brook close to Sheffield's busy Ecclesall Road area.

The animal was spotted in the Porter Brook close to Frog Walk at about 4.30pm today by a passer by.

The onlooker said: "It looked very lost and ran straight down the brook at high speed.

"It disappeared into some woodland nearby before I had chance to take a picture of it."

This is not the first time a deer has been spotted in the brook.

Firefighters were called to rescue a distressed deer that had been swept down the brook in April 2015.

The latest sighting has been reported to South Yorkshire Police.