Decision on Orgreave public inquiry expected next month

A decision on whether there will be a public inquiry into alleged police brutality at the 1984 Orgreave miners' picket will be made 'by the end of October', campaigners said.

A delegation from the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign met Home Secretary Amber Rudd yesterday.

Campaigner Barbara Jackson said the meeting was 'constructive' and she felt hopeful as there is a 'new culture of openness' now.

Around 6,000 officers, many with riot gear, horses and dogs, are alleged to have used excessive force to suppress a miners' strike at Orgreave coking works in South Yorkshire during the national miner's strike in June 1984.

Former miner Kevin Horne said officers used 'military' tactics.

Afterwards a total of 95 miners were charged following the clashes but their trial collapsed.

Former police officer Mike Freeman claims officers were told to write statements for arrests they had not made.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other MPs gathered for a demonstration outside Parliament yesterday to lend their support for a public inquiry.

Veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner, who was at the Battle of Orgreave, said: "The police at Orgreave were called upon to write the same thing over and over again about every single miner they arrested."

The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign group believes there was a police cover-up over what really happened at Orgreave on a similar scale to that in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster, where South Yorkshire Police tried to shift blame for what happened onto the fans.