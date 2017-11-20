Dec opens I'm a Celebrity with hilarious gag about Ant McPartlin's return to TV

Have your say

Ant McPartlin has returned to TV following his stint in rehab by opening I'm a Celebrity with co-host Declan Donnelly.

McPartlin and Donnelly addressed McPartlin's time out of the limelight as the show started, with Donnelly joking that he would be co-hosting with Holly Willoughby.

As McPartlin looked incredulous, asking "What?!", Donnelly explained he must be reading from an old script, saying: "Well nobody was sure if you would make it or not."

McPartlin said he was always going to return, adding: "I'm back my friend" as they hugged.

He added that it was "good to be back".

The latest series of the show launched last night with Amir Khan and Georgia Toffolo the first contestants to face a Bushtucker Trial.

The boxer and the Made In Chelsea star were chosen by the public to tackle the "Critter-cal Rescue" challenge.

Boris Johnson's father Stanley has also emerged as an early favourite.

As well as Khan, Toffolo and Johnson, the line-up of hopefuls this year includes Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine and Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas, along with comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

They are joined by Saturdays singer Vanessa White and YouTube personality Jack Maynard.

From the sports world, ex-footballer Dennis Wise and Rebekah Vardy, wife of England footballer Jamie, are also taking part.

Sunday night's show saw some of the stars tackling a terrifying Walk The Plank challenge 334 feet up on the roof of a Gold Coast hotel.

Other tasks included The Wreck, which saw Johnson, 77, rummaging through holes filled with creatures such as crabs and rats to secure tokens.

Things got off to a rocky start for the former MEP as he was bitten by a crab as soon as he started. "I got bitten immediately. Bloody hell!" he declared.

The show went down a storm with viewers, who were particularly taken with Johnson and tickled by his struggle to recognise some of his fellow campers.

Celebrities such as Richard Osman and Vicky Pattison also expressed their thoughts on the episode on social media.

And Nicola Sturgeon appeared to refer to reports that former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale was set to appear on the programme.

Scotland's First Minister tweeted: "So it seems I might have briefly tuned into a never-watched-before celebrity TV show tonight under false pretences...."

She added the hashtags "#confused #ImACeleb".