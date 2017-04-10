Search

Debris on road leads to partial closure of motorway in South Yorkshire

There are delays on the M1 this morning

Two lanes of the M1 motorway in South Yorkshire are closed this morning because of debris in the carriageway.

The southbound stretch between Junction 31 at Aston, South Yorkshire and Junction 30 at Barlborough, Derbyshire, are affected.

